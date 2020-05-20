UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Gamblers Arrested In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:29 PM

Seven gamblers arrested in Sargodha

The police on Wednesday in ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up seven gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 28,000, 3 mobile phones from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The police on Wednesday in ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up seven gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 28,000, 3 mobile phones from their possession.

A spokesman of police informed that Urban Area Police, on a tip off, raided in various areas in its jurisdiction and arrested seven gamblers who were busy in playing cards, identified as Muhammad Gulraiz, Muzaffar khan, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Bilal, Amir Mushtaq and Allah Noor. The police registered separate cases against them under gambling act.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Money From

Recent Stories

Skechers Virtual Run and Ramadan Mubarak Challenge ..

24 seconds ago

PBIF demands revolutionary measures to revive econ ..

5 minutes ago

MoI, Emiratisation Ministries: Disinfection Progra ..

15 minutes ago

KSE-100 Index closes with net loss of 225.74 point ..

17 minutes ago

Palestinian leader says annexation would end all I ..

10 minutes ago

India air travel to resume after two-month pandemi ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.