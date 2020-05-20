Seven gamblers arrested in Sargodha

The police on Wednesday in ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up seven gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 28,000, 3 mobile phones from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The police on Wednesday in ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up seven gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 28,000, 3 mobile phones from their possession.

A spokesman of police informed that Urban Area Police, on a tip off, raided in various areas in its jurisdiction and arrested seven gamblers who were busy in playing cards, identified as Muhammad Gulraiz, Muzaffar khan, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Bilal, Amir Mushtaq and Allah Noor. The police registered separate cases against them under gambling act.