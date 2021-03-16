UrduPoint.com
Seven Gamblers Arrested; Rs 21,000 Cash Stake Money Recovered

Tue 16th March 2021

Seven gamblers arrested; Rs 21,000 cash stake money recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Saddar Baroni police Tuesday arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs 21,000 cash stake money, seven mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Baroni police, on a tip off conducted a raid and rounded up seven gamblers namely Khizar Hayat, Ghulam Akbar, Tariq Masih, Abdul Ghafoor, Sajjad Ali, Shahzad Khan and Shakeel Abbas allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

The police recovered Rs 21,000 cash stake money, seven mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.

More Stories From Pakistan

