Seven gamblers arrested; Rs 25,500 stake money recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :In a crackdown on the anti-social elements, the police arrested seven gamblers besides recovering stake money Rs 25,500 and other items from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Friday.

Pirwadhai Police got information that some people were gambling while playing cards. During the course of action, the police arrested the gamblers identified as Aqib, Abu Habib, Tariq, Habib Khan, Ali Azeem, Naveed Shah and Javed Iqbal. Police recovered Rs 25,500 and other items from their possession.