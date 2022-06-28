Seven gamblers arrested; Rs. 28,210 stake money recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on Tuesday arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs 28,210 stake money, 11 mobile phones and valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested four gamblers namely Younas, Saleem, Arif and Nadeem, while Mandra police held three gamblers namely Ibrar, Nisar and Liaquat.

Separate cases have been registered against all the arrested accused.

Divisional Superintendents of Police said that operations against gamblers would continue as it is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.