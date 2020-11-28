Seven gamblers arrested, stake-money recovered

The district police here Saturday claimed to have arrested seven gamblers in Nusrat Khel area and recovered gambling tools besides stake-money from their possession

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The district police here Saturday claimed to have arrested seven gamblers in Nusrat Khel area and recovered gambling tools besides stake-money from their possession.

The Cantt. police, taking action on a tip off, conduct a raid in Nusrat Khel area and arrested seven people who were busy in gambling.

The arrested gamblers were identified as Mohammad Dost, Haleem Khan, Shahid Gul, Riaz Gul, Tahir Mehmood, Shabir and Mohammad Saleem. A case has been registered under Gambling Act, police said.

In a statement, District Police Officer Javed Iqbal said the district would be cleansed from all kinds of criminals urging public to cooperate with the police in their efforts against anti-social elements. He said no stone would be left unturned for elimination of crimes in the society.