Seven gamblers held

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested seven accused involved in gambling and registered cases against them.

According to details, Rashid Ahmed and others were involved in gambling over playing cards at Ghass Mandi Stop.

On a tip-off, the city police raided and arrested seven gamblers red-handed and recovered Rs 18,000 cash from them.

Police had registered separate cases against them.

Further investigation was underway, said police.