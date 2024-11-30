Open Menu

Seven Gamblers Held

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Seven gamblers held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The district police have arrested seven gamblers,here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesperson,teams conducted raids and netted seven gamblers,recovering stake money amounting Rs.27,000,four mobile phones and motorcycle from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

