Seven gamblers held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Muzaffargarh police managed to arrest seven gamblers and recovered stake money worth Rs 33,900,mobile phone and one motorcycle from their possession.

According to the details,SHO Khangarh Javed Akhtar along with police team raided at a gambling den in Muaza Anaetpur.

He arrested seven gamblers namely Sajid, Shoukat, Sajid son of Nasir, Asif, Muhammad Mithha, Manzoor Hussain, and Sabir. The police also recovered stake money worth Rs 33,900, one mobile phone, and one motorcycle.

Case was registered against the outlaws.

Further investigation was underway.