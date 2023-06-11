Seven gamblers held, bet money Rs 46,750 recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested seven gamblers and recovered stake Rs 46,750, 07 mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Taxila police conducted a raid and held gamblers who were identified as Umeer, Tariq, Sarfraz, Javed, Zaheer, Khalid and Muhammad Amir.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Pothohar Muhammad Waqas Khan commended police team, he said that gambling is the root of other evils, the accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of the law, strict action against gamblers will be continued.