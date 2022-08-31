Seven gamblers held during raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested seven gamblers and recovered bet money and mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday.

During the course of action, Kalar Syedan Police arrested seven gamblers who were identified as Safdar, Riyaz, Fayyaz, Arshad, Niyamat, Shafi and Arsalan.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Sadar appreciated the performance of Kallar Syedan Police and said that gambling was the root of other evils and the accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of the law.