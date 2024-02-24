Open Menu

Seven Gamblers Held During Raid

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Seven gamblers held during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested seven gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 28,700, 05 mobile phones from their possession during an operation here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Gujjar Khan police conducted a raid and held those gamblers who were identified as Waqar, Tanveer, Khurram, Toqeer, Imran and Masoor.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress. SP Saddar appreciated the performance of the police team adding that gambling is the root cause of other evils and said that strict action will be taken against those involved in such illegal activities.

