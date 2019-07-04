Seven gamblers held from Airport area in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested seven gamblers and recovered bet money amounting Rs 16,750 and six mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Police have arrested seven gamblers and recovered bet money amounting Rs 16,750 and six mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Thursday.

Airport police conducted a raid in Shah Khalid Colony and arrested gamblers identified as Qazi Rashid, Khurrum, Safeer, Zafar, Zulfiqar, Iqbal and Ashfaq.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.