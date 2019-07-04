UrduPoint.com
Seven Gamblers Held From Airport Area In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 09:23 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Police have arrested seven gamblers and recovered bet money amounting Rs 16,750 and six mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Thursday.

Airport police conducted a raid in Shah Khalid Colony and arrested gamblers identified as Qazi Rashid, Khurrum, Safeer, Zafar, Zulfiqar, Iqbal and Ashfaq.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

