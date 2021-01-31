UrduPoint.com
Seven Gamblers Held, Stake Money Recovered

Sun 31st January 2021 | 12:00 PM

Seven gamblers held, stake money recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested seven gamblers and also recovered stake money over Rs 10, 000 and other gambling stuff from their possession.

Station House Officer (SHO), Qutubpur police station, Sub-Inspector Ali Raza along with his team raided and arrested the gamblers, under the directions of city police officer (CPO) Mian Mahboob Rasheed.

The gamblers included Saddam Hussain, Muhammad Ehsan, Shamir Ahmed, Liaqat Ali and others.

Case was registered against the accused and started legal action.

The district police has carried out operation against the gamblers on large scale across the district to control it.

