Seven Gamblers Held, Stake Money Seized

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Seven gamblers held, stake money seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Police arrested seven accused on charges of gambling and seized stake money, mobiles phones and other accessories from their custody,a police spokesman informed on Friday.

According to him, a police team under the supervision of SHO, Saddar Beroni Police station raided at a gambling den and arrested eight accused identified as Maharban, Ghulam Ghaffar, Nasir Abbas, Muhammad Ishfaq, Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Javed and Muhammad Shakeel when they were busy in gambling activities.

The police also seized stake money of Rs 18,400, 06 mobile phones and gambling tools from their possession, the spokesman added.

The police registered cases against the accused and started investigation.

