Seven gamblers held with stake money

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Mumtazabad police have arrested seven gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, the Mumtazabad police launched a crackdown against gamblers and arrested seven gamblers.

The arrested gamblers were identified as Haji Muhammad alias Wanju, Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Shafi, Shahzad, Zaffar Iqbal, Muhammad Afzal and Sajid Ali.

Police have also recovered stake money Rs 624,760 and gambling material from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the gamblers, police sources said.