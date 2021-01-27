Seven Gamblers Nabbed, Rs 82,700 Seized In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 04:45 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The police arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs 82,700 from their passion on Wednesday.
A police team raided and arrested Imran and six others.
Meanwhile, Satiana police apprehended a drug pusher, Sajjad Ali, and seized 3.4kg hashish.
A case has been registered against the accused.