UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Gamblers Netted

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:30 AM

Seven gamblers netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Police have arrested seven gamblers besides recovering Rs 49,000 cash stake money, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and held seven gamblers namely Habib, Muhammad Nadeem, Sohail Shahzad, Yasir, Gola Khan, Zubair and Wasiq Ali who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 49,000 cash stake money, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against accused while further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Taxila Money From

Recent Stories

Faryal Talpur remanded to NAB custody for 9 days

37 seconds ago

Putin, Erdogan Hold Brief Conversation Before Star ..

8 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) clarifies news item regarding p ..

8 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

20 minutes ago

Myanmar doctor-turned-model hits back at ban over ..

8 minutes ago

UAE, India to renegotiate bilateral air service ag ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.