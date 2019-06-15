Seven gamblers netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Police have arrested seven gamblers besides recovering Rs 49,000 cash stake money, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and held seven gamblers namely Habib, Muhammad Nadeem, Sohail Shahzad, Yasir, Gola Khan, Zubair and Wasiq Ali who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 49,000 cash stake money, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against accused while further investigation is underway.