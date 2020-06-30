Seven gamblers rounded up with Rs 17,230 stake money

Police have arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs 17,230 cash stake money, four mobile phones, a motorcycle and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs 17,230 cash stake money, four mobile phones, a motorcycle and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested seven gamblers namely Muhammad Qasim, Asif Gul, Umair Hassan, Muhammad Adil, Muhammad Asghar, Muhammad Adnan and Sheheryar as they were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs17,230 cash stake money, four mobile phones, a motorcycle and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.