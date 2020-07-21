Seven gamblers rounded up with Rs 18,000 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs 18,000 cash stake money, eight mobile phones, six motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kalar Syedan police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested seven gamblers namely Amjad Ishaq, Talab Hussain, Saeed Hussain, Khalil Ahmed, Mian Ahmed, Muhammad Saleem and Yasir as they were allegedlyinvolved in betting while playing cards.