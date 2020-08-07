Seven gamblers rounded up with Rs 5000 stake money

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Police on Friday arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs 5000 cash stake money, six mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested seven gamblers namely Muhammad Sadiq, Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Shehzad, Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Bilal, Faisal Khan and Muhammad Rasheed as they were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation was underway.