Seven gang members arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) -:Police arrested seven gang members gang and recovered stolen motorbike and cash from their possession here.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that the teams conducted raids at various areas under their jurisdiction and arrested seven members of a gang including Ghulam Abbas, Khurram Shahzad, Tasawwar Iqbal, Ali Hassan, Tahir Abbas, Muhammad Suleman and Mohsin.

Police recovered stolen motorbike, cash, and other valuables from them. The accused were involved in 11 cases of theft and robberies and were wanted to different police stations of the district.

Police have registered a case and further investigation was underway.