Seven Gangsters Held

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Seven gangsters held

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Monday to have arrested seven gangsters and recovered looted valuables from their possession.

Mustafa Abad police arrested three members of Asjad aka Ajju dacoit gang and recovered more than Rs 200,000 in cash, 5 motorcycles, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession.

The outlaws have confessed of committing 18 incidents of robbery in the jurisdiction of Mustafa Abad, Sadr Kasur and Khadian police stations.

Similarly, Kot Radha Kishan police arrested four members of Javed aka Jadi robbers gang and recovered cash, 4 motorcycles and illegal weapons from them.

During interrogation, the gangsters confessed of committing eight robberies in and around Kot Radha Kishan.

Further investigations was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

