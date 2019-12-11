Seven gangsters held in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Model Town Division Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested seven gangsters and recovered six stolen motorcycles, 13 mobile phones and other valuables from their possession.

Talking to the media, SP Model Town Imran Ahmad Malik said that he had constituted a special police team comprising officials of PS Kot Lakhpat which arrested the dacoits.

He said that the accused were history sheeters in different cases in Lahore and other districts. During the investigation, the gangsters confessed to committing 16 incidents.

The outlaws were identified as Ahmad Watoo, Tahir, Irfan, Ashfaq, Moazam, Mudassar and Abdur Rehman.