Seven gas meters disconnected over violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force, during its continued operation against illegal gas pilferers, disconnected seven more meters over violations.

The activities aimed at improving gas pressure and swiftly addressing consumer complaints.

In a recent operation, two domestic gas meters were disconnected for being illegally used for commercial purposes. Another meter was found in use at an unauthorized location and was promptly disconnected. Additionally, a meter located away from the service point was also cut off, while two more domestic meters installed with PVC riser pipes were removed for violating regulations.

In a proactive door-to-door inspection, the task force checked 113 suspicious domestic gas meters to ensure compliance and curb any potential misuse.