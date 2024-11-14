Open Menu

Seven Gas Meters Disconnected Over Violations

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Seven gas meters disconnected over violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force, during its continued operation against illegal gas pilferers, disconnected seven more meters over violations.

The activities aimed at improving gas pressure and swiftly addressing consumer complaints.

In a recent operation, two domestic gas meters were disconnected for being illegally used for commercial purposes. Another meter was found in use at an unauthorized location and was promptly disconnected. Additionally, a meter located away from the service point was also cut off, while two more domestic meters installed with PVC riser pipes were removed for violating regulations.

In a proactive door-to-door inspection, the task force checked 113 suspicious domestic gas meters to ensure compliance and curb any potential misuse.

Related Topics

Gas From Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

29 minutes ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

40 minutes ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

2 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

5 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

14 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

15 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

15 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

15 hours ago
 No one allowed disrupting law and order under pret ..

No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan