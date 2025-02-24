Seven gas meters severed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Sui Northern Gas UFG Control Task Force, under the direction of the General Manager, has intensified its efforts against gas theft and disconnected seven more meters over violations.

During the operation, one meter was disconnected over using compressor.

Three domestic meters were disconnected over using for commercial purposes. Four meters were disconnected over using compressors for getting gas illegally.

The door to door checking of about 60 connections was also made. The company vowed to continue efforts to combat gas theft and illegal activities, ensuring uninterrupted gas supply to consumers.