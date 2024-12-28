Open Menu

Seven Gas Meters Severed Over Violations

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force, under the directions of the General Manager, continued its rigorous operation against illegal gas usage and disconnected seven more meters over violations.

The activities aimed at improving gas pressure and swiftly addressing consumer complaints.

According to the details, one domestic meter was cut off over use for commercial purposes.

Likewise, two meters were disconnected for using compressors for getting gas illegally. Two meters were recovered from consumers and seized to avoid their illegal use. One meter, which was installed upside down, was also disconnected. Another meter whose seal was tampered was also cut off.

The door-to-door checking of 80 consumers was carried out.

The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.

