Seven Health Schemes To Be Completed At Cost Of Rs 703 Mln

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Seven health schemes to be completed at cost of Rs 703 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Seven new health schemes and uplift projects would be completed at cost of Rs 703.253 million in Rawalpindi city and Cantonment areas, said Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority, Dr Faiza Kanwal.

The CEO told APP that the Divisional Development Committee headed by Commissioner Rawalpindi had approved the establishment, up-gradation, construction and improvement of seven schemes in various Constituencies of the district in order to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.

Giving details of the project, she informed that a Mother and Child health centre would be set up at the cost of Rs Rs 33.253 mln in the PP-18 constituency while a basic health unit at Dhoke Munshi Khan area would be constructed at the cost of Rs 55 mln in the PP-13 constituency.

Similarly, Wah General Hospital would be upgraded to a District Headquarters level hospital at the cost of Rs 150 mln in PP-20.

Dr Faiza said that construction of additional rooms and provision of missing facilities would be provided at Basic Health unit Kotha Kalan at the cost of Rs 60 million in PP-13.

She further informed that improvement of emergency services at Tehsil Headquarter hospital, Kahutta would be carried out at the cost of Rs 100 mln in PP-7.

"Seven dispensaries including four in city Union councils, UC- 42, UC-43, UC-44, UC-45 and three in RCB areas include wards 2,3 and 5 would be upgraded in order to reduce the load on government-run hospitals at the cost of Rs 85 mln," she added.

The CEO informed that PC-1 of the up-gradation of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Taxila from 40-bedded hospital to 100 beds costing Rs 220 million has been sent to divisional development committee for approval.

Dr Faiza said the health department was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in the district and was using all available resources to carry out an evident change in the provision of health services.

