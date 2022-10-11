Seven held; 73 kg hashish, 140 g Ice, 125 g heroin recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The district police have tightened noose around drug dealers and smugglers and arrested seven of them, recovering 73 kg hashish, 140 g Ice, 125 g heroin from them during last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesman, the Darazinda Police foiled a drug smuggling bid and recovered 70 kilogram hashish from a car here at Aman Mela Check post. The Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) of police stopped a suspected car bearing Sindh number (AHB-970) coming from Quetta to Dera Ismail Khan via Zhob. The driver of the car introduced himself as Kamil Abbas son of Ameer Hussain resident of Bhwana South. During the checking of car, the police team found some 58 packets of hashish from the hidden cavities of the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and a case has also been registered against him.

In another action, Cantt Police station SHO along with the NET team arrested Kaleem and Kamran and recovered 720 gram hashish, 130 gram Ice and sale amount Rs 16,500 from them.

Similarly, a team of Panyala Police led by SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan arrested one Asif and recovered 525 gram hashish from him.

The Yarik police recovered 125 gram heroin and 90 gram hashish. The Dera Town Police arrested a drug dealer and recovered 450 gram hashish from his possession.