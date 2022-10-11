UrduPoint.com

Seven Held; 73 Kg Hashish, 140 G Ice, 125 G Heroin Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Seven held; 73 kg hashish, 140 g Ice, 125 g heroin recovered

The district police have tightened noose around drug dealers and smugglers and arrested seven of them, recovering 73 kg hashish, 140 g Ice, 125 g heroin from them during last 24 hours

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The district police have tightened noose around drug dealers and smugglers and arrested seven of them, recovering 73 kg hashish, 140 g Ice, 125 g heroin from them during last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesman, the Darazinda Police foiled a drug smuggling bid and recovered 70 kilogram hashish from a car here at Aman Mela Check post. The Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) of police stopped a suspected car bearing Sindh number (AHB-970) coming from Quetta to Dera Ismail Khan via Zhob. The driver of the car introduced himself as Kamil Abbas son of Ameer Hussain resident of Bhwana South. During the checking of car, the police team found some 58 packets of hashish from the hidden cavities of the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and a case has also been registered against him.

In another action, Cantt Police station SHO along with the NET team arrested Kaleem and Kamran and recovered 720 gram hashish, 130 gram Ice and sale amount Rs 16,500 from them.

Similarly, a team of Panyala Police led by SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan arrested one Asif and recovered 525 gram hashish from him.

The Yarik police recovered 125 gram heroin and 90 gram hashish. The Dera Town Police arrested a drug dealer and recovered 450 gram hashish from his possession.

Related Topics

Sindh Quetta Police Driver Vehicle Car Sale Zhob Dera Ismail Khan Post From

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

5 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

5 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

5 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.