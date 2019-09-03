Seven held during search operation

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, Sept 02 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested seven accused and recovered weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here at three police stations areas.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Chah Gehnaywala, Basti Kherpur, Pir Colony, Siddiquia road, Meharban Colony, Shadab Colony, Imambargah Haideria and subruban areas in the premises of Gulgasht, Qutabpur and Shah Shams police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 50 persons.

The teams arrested the accused over charges of tenant act violation, illegal weapon holding and drug peddling.

The teams also recovered seven illegal weapons during the search operation.