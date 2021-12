Seven held for aerial firing at wedding

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Jhawariyan police arrested seven people, including the groom, for aerial firing at a wedding function here on Sunday.

On a tip-off, police team conducted raid at Sultanpur village and arrested -- Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Imtiaz, Maher Ehtisham, Abdul Rehman, Allah Baksh, Ahmed Sher and Abdul Qadeer -- and recovered weapons from them.

Further investigation was under way, said police.