Seven held for attacking shop in Koral area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Koral police on Saturday arrested seven persons for their alleged involvement in attacking a shop with intention to kill its owner and also recovered weapons from them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Koral police on Saturday arrested seven persons for their alleged involvement in attacking a shop with intention to kill its owner and also recovered weapons from them.

According to police, a citizen Bhai Khan s/o Yar Muhammad lodged complaint with Koral police station that around eight or ten persons attacked his shop through firing with intention to kill him. Following this compliant, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal assigned the task to SDPO Koral to ensure arrest of assailants. He constituted a team headed by Station House Officer Ishtiaq Shah, ASI Azam and others to ensure arrest of the criminals.

The police team conducted successful operation and succeeded to arrest seven persons involved in attacking shop and recovered one Kalashnikov and 30 bore pistol from their possession.

They have been identified as Pervez, Ehtesham, Babar, Khuram, Jameel, Ejaz and Mubashir while further investigation is underway from them.

They were also found to be involved in various criminal incidents and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the performance of the police besides announcement of cash prizes and commendation certificates for them.