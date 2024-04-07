Seven held for carrying illegal arms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Police have arrested seven illegal arm holders and liquor supplier and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Sadiqabad police held Jahanzeb, Shahbaz, Yuhna Rakha and recovered 03 pistol 30-bore from their possession and 01 knife was recovered from Humayun.

Similarly, Rata Amral police recovered 10 liters of liquor from Shehzad and 05 liters of liquor was recovered from Kashif.

While, Rawat police recovered 01 bottle of liquor from Shiraz.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that crackdown will be continued against the anti social elements. He made it clear that is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.