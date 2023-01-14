Seven held for decanting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested seven shopkeepers for decanting liquified petroleum gas illegally and sealed mini agencies.

Police said on Saturday that during a continued drive against illegal business of decanting, the police conducted raids in Chak 42/NB, 90/NB, Kotmomin, Bhabhra and arrested Abid Ali, Razzaq, Shabir Khan, Khalid, Pervaiz, Muhammad Kamran and Akhtar.

Cases have been registered against the accused.