Seven held for decanting illegally

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested seven shopkeepers on charge of illegal business of gas decanting in Sajid Shaheed and Urban Area police limits.

Police said that during ongoing drive against the illegal decanting, the district administration, along with police, conducted raids at various shops and arrested seven gas dealers red-handed over refilling gas cylinders illegally.

The accused were identified as --Bilal, Umair, Ashraf, Adil, Muhammad Sarfraz, Abid Ali and Ikraam.

Police recovered gas cylinders and others equipment into his custody.

Cases have been registered against the accused.