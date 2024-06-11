Seven Held For Establishing Illegal Cattle Market
Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2024 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The district administration on Tuesday arrested seven persons for arranging illegal cattle markets in the provincial capital in violation of the section 144 imposed by the deputy commission.
The spokesman of district administration said here that the district Deputy Commissioner has imposed section 144 in the district banning illegal cattle markets and collection of animal skins by unauthorized persons or organisations.
In pursuance of the notification the district administration arrested seven accused for setting up illegal cattle markets while taking action in different areas on the ring road for selling animals on roadside.
