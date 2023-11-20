Open Menu

Seven Held For Filling Gas In Polythene Bags

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2023 | 11:50 AM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) A team of SNGPL in a joint operation with the district police on Monday arrested seven people for illegally filling gas in polythene bags.

During a crackdown in Lachi area here, the accused were caught red-handed while filling gas in the plastic bag despite a ban on the illegal and hazardous practice.

A case was registered against the arrested accused with Lachi police station.

