Seven held for filling gas in polythene bags

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) A team of SNGPL in a joint operation with the district police on Monday arrested seven people for illegally filling gas in polythene bags.

During a crackdown in Lachi area here, the accused were caught red-handed while filling gas in the plastic bag despite a ban on the illegal and hazardous practice.

A case was registered against the arrested accused with Lachi police station.

APP/arq-adi