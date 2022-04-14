UrduPoint.com

Seven Held For Flying, Selling Kites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 03:14 PM

Local police in a crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers arrested seven persons for violating the laws regarding these two offence

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Local police in a crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers arrested seven persons for violating the laws regarding these two offence.

According to police spokesman, the district police in a crackdown against kite sellers/flyers caught seven persons ---Imran, Sher Afghan, Fahad Ali, Muhammad Danish, Faraz Ahmed, Munawar and Imran from different areas of Sialkot district.

The police seized more than 1200 kites and string rolls from their possessions and sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases.

