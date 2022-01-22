Seven held for flying/selling kites

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police arrested seven people for selling and flying kites in various parts of the city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Police arrested seven people for selling and flying kites in various parts of the city.

In a crackdown against kite sellers/flyers, the police arrested seven people identified as Irfan, Khalid, Shuban, Fahad Raza, Gazanfar, Husnain and Rehman and seized180 different kites and string roles from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.