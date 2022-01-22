UrduPoint.com

Seven Held For Flying/selling Kites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2022 | 04:39 PM

Seven held for flying/selling kites

Police arrested seven people for selling and flying kites in various parts of the city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Police arrested seven people for selling and flying kites in various parts of the city.

In a crackdown against kite sellers/flyers, the police arrested seven people identified as Irfan, Khalid, Shuban, Fahad Raza, Gazanfar, Husnain and Rehman and seized180 different kites and string roles from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

About 100 employees of Islamabad airport test posi ..

About 100 employees of Islamabad airport test positive for Coronavirus

26 minutes ago
 PDMA Balochistan road clearance operation in snow- ..

PDMA Balochistan road clearance operation in snow-hit areas underway

41 seconds ago
 Pakistan stood in top 3 in 'Economist Normalcy Ind ..

Pakistan stood in top 3 in 'Economist Normalcy Index': Tarin

3 minutes ago
 NHA takes emergency measures after prediction of h ..

NHA takes emergency measures after prediction of heavy snowfall

3 minutes ago
 Podemos, 8 Other Spanish Parties Oppose Sending Co ..

Podemos, 8 Other Spanish Parties Oppose Sending Country's Warships to Black Sea

3 minutes ago
 Sherpa sibling daredavils aim for 'Grand Slam'

Sherpa sibling daredavils aim for 'Grand Slam'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.