Seven held for gambling

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :The police Saturday arrested seven alleged gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 29,500 and three mobile-phones from them.

A spokesman for police said that Factory Area police conducted a raid at Istaqlalabad Colony and arrested the accused identified as Sami Sarwar, Mehmood Akhter, Muhammad Amaar, Kashif Ali, Gulfam Ali, Muneer Hussain and Javed Hussain.

The police registered separate cases against them under the Gambling Act.