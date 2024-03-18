Seven held for gambling

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Keamari District Police in two separate operations have arrested seven suspects involved in gambling activity and recovered the money from their possession besides registering cases for further investigations.

According to the SSP Keamari, the suspects were identified as Saaim, Noor Muhammad, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Nauman, Shaukat, Muhammad Farhan, and Muhammad Sarwar.

The material used for gambling and money were also recovered from the suspects' possession.

Further investigations are underway.