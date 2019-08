Seven held for gas decanting in Multan

As many as seven persons were arrested over gas decanting during the crack down launched by civil defense department here on Tuesday

According to source,the team led by ADC Muhammad Hamza Salick, DO civil defense Fatima Khan and instructors conducted raids at various ares and arrested seven persons illegally refilled LPG cylinders.

They were-- Muhammad Ali from Rasheedabad, Abdus Salam from Mumtazabad, Muhammad Adnan from Vehari chowk, Asif Ali from Dera Adda, Ali Raza and Muhammad Bilal.