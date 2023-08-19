Open Menu

Seven Held For Kite Flying

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2023 | 06:47 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested seven persons for flying kites during a crackdown on kite sellers and flyers in Sialkot district.

According to details, Hajipura police arrested Shakeel, Irfan, Qasim, Saleem, Shahzaib, Baqir Hussain, while Bilal was arrested from Ghoenke area of Motra police station.

They were flying kites despite a ban and seized kites and strings from them.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.

