Seven Held For Kite Flying In Sialkot

Sat 22nd February 2020 | 05:25 PM





SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) : The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested seven accused for kite flying and recovered 110 kites besides several rolls of string.

According to the police, different police stations arrested Anwar, Haroon, Atif, Sajid, Khalial, Masoom and Shawal.

The police recovered 110 kites and several rolls of string and registered cases.

