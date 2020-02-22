Seven held for kite flying in Sialkot

The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested seven accused for kite flying and recovered 110 kites besides several rolls of string

According to the police, different police stations arrested Anwar, Haroon, Atif, Sajid, Khalial, Masoom and Shawal.

The police recovered 110 kites and several rolls of string and registered cases.