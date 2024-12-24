Open Menu

Seven Held For Pilfering Electricity

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Seven held for pilfering electricity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) claimed on Tuesday

to have caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas

of the district and caught seven people, some of them were identified

as Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar and others.

The accused were involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter

tampering.

Case have been registered against the accused.

