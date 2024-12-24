Seven Held For Pilfering Electricity
Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) claimed on Tuesday
to have caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown.
According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas
of the district and caught seven people, some of them were identified
as Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar and others.
The accused were involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter
tampering.
Case have been registered against the accused.
