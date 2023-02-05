UrduPoint.com

Seven Held For Possessing Illegal Arms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Seven held for possessing illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested seven illegal arms' holders and recovered ammunition, and daggers from their possession, during a crackdown, here on Sunday, informed a police spokesman.

Ratta Amaral police arrested Muhammad Waqar and recovered 01 pistol with 30 bores from his possession.

Similarly, Saddar Wah police nabbed Allah Ditta and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bores from his custody.

The same police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Abdullah.

Mandra police arrested Ibrahim and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Following the operation, Dhamyal police held Muhammad Waris and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore, and one dagger from Rahmatullah, while 01 pistol of 30 bore from Muhammad Abrar was recovered from their possession.

The Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of police teams, adding that the crackdown will be continued against the illegal arms holders.

Related Topics

Police Progress Same Saddar Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitor ..

Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitors in 2022

1 minute ago
 Innovation Talks to bring together Dubai’s gover ..

Innovation Talks to bring together Dubai’s government and private sectors to d ..

2 minutes ago
 Partners of World Government Summit affirm its imp ..

Partners of World Government Summit affirm its important role as unique platform ..

47 minutes ago
 World Government Summit 2023 to kick off on 13 Feb ..

World Government Summit 2023 to kick off on 13 February bringing together 10,000 ..

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak to open Global Tolerance and Hu ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak to open Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Summit on Monda ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financ ..

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financial aids in 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.