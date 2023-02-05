Seven held for possessing illegal arms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested seven illegal arms' holders and recovered ammunition, and daggers from their possession, during a crackdown, here on Sunday, informed a police spokesman.

Ratta Amaral police arrested Muhammad Waqar and recovered 01 pistol with 30 bores from his possession.

Similarly, Saddar Wah police nabbed Allah Ditta and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bores from his custody.

The same police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Abdullah.

Mandra police arrested Ibrahim and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Following the operation, Dhamyal police held Muhammad Waris and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore, and one dagger from Rahmatullah, while 01 pistol of 30 bore from Muhammad Abrar was recovered from their possession.

The Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of police teams, adding that the crackdown will be continued against the illegal arms holders.