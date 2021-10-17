UrduPoint.com

Seven Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons.

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Seven held for possessing illegal weapons.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against illegal weapons, Rawalpindi Police conducted raids in different areas.

As a result, they rounded up seven persons besides recovering seven pistols, 30 bore, and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Sunday.

He informed that Airport police held Asad Ullah and Muhammad Ibrahim and recovered two 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possessions.

Ganjmandi police rounded up one accused Raheel and seized one 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Similarly, Pirwadhai police caught Kaif and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his custody, while Sadiqabad police recovered one 30 bore pistol from Muhammad Ali.

Gujar Khan police arrested two accused, namely Muhammad Ajmal and Saeed Ali and seized two pistols and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers till end.

Related Topics

Police Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Sunday All From Airport

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives President of Arab-Brazilia ..

Fujairah Ruler receives President of Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce

15 minutes ago
 DEWA displays innovative digital initiatives, adva ..

DEWA displays innovative digital initiatives, advanced projects at GITEX

45 minutes ago
 Al Dahra Holding opens 5 new plants for animal fee ..

Al Dahra Holding opens 5 new plants for animal feed in Serbia, Romania and Bulga ..

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 99 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoverie ..

UAE announces 99 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl first in the opening match a ..

3 hours ago
  T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New G ..

 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, Histo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.