Seven held for possessing illegal weapons.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against illegal weapons, Rawalpindi Police conducted raids in different areas.

As a result, they rounded up seven persons besides recovering seven pistols, 30 bore, and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Sunday.

He informed that Airport police held Asad Ullah and Muhammad Ibrahim and recovered two 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possessions.

Ganjmandi police rounded up one accused Raheel and seized one 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Similarly, Pirwadhai police caught Kaif and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his custody, while Sadiqabad police recovered one 30 bore pistol from Muhammad Ali.

Gujar Khan police arrested two accused, namely Muhammad Ajmal and Saeed Ali and seized two pistols and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers till end.