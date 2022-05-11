Seven held for possessing illegal weapons

Police have held seven armed men on Wednesday and recovered illegal weapons from their possession during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Police have held seven armed men on Wednesday and recovered illegal weapons from their possession during crackdown.

According to police' spokesman, a-30 bore pistol was recovered from the accused' possession.

Similarly, Civil Lines police arrested 05 accused and recovered 5- 30 bore pistols from their possession.

SSP Operation Rawalpindi appreciated performance of police teams adding that operations against illegal weapons holder would continue.