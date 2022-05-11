Seven Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2022 | 09:24 PM
Police have held seven armed men on Wednesday and recovered illegal weapons from their possession during crackdown
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Police have held seven armed men on Wednesday and recovered illegal weapons from their possession during crackdown.
According to police' spokesman, a-30 bore pistol was recovered from the accused' possession.
Similarly, Civil Lines police arrested 05 accused and recovered 5- 30 bore pistols from their possession.
SSP Operation Rawalpindi appreciated performance of police teams adding that operations against illegal weapons holder would continue.