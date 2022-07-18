Seven held for possessing illegal weapons

Police have arrested seven illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested seven illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Westridge Police nabbed Muhammad Shoaib and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession. Naseerabad police arrested Mohammad Shafiq and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Taxila police held Noman and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While, Dhamyal police arrested Ali and recovered 1 pistol 09 mm from his possession.

Following the operation, Rawat police arrested Danish and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his custody. Chuntra Police arrested two accused Riffat Mehmod, Habib Ur Rehman and recovered 2 riffles 12 bore from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started further investigation. SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan appreciated the performance of police teams adding that operation against illegal arms holder will continue.