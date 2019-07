The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested seven accused involved in electricity theft in different areas

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested seven accused involved in electricity theft in different areas.

According to the police, different police stations, on a report of Gepco officials, managed to arrest Irshad, Nawaz, Irfan, Umer, Javed, Ghafoor and Yasir for power theft.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigations.