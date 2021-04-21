Seven held for profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :price control magistrate arrested seven shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the city on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points, including Factory Area, Chak No 79-NB, 80-NB and found violations at seven points and arrested shopkeepers identifiedas Ahtesham, Muhammad Rafaqat, Shabbir Hussain, Nasir and others and imposed fine on them.

Cases have also been registered against the accused.